Benitez admits Everton must move players on as profit and sustainability rules tighten Toffees' transfer plans

Rafa Benitez has admitted that the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules have restricted Everton's transfer plans, forcing him to tell several players they can leave Goodison Park.

The former Liverpool boss, who has swapped red for blue in crossing the Merseyside divide, has been tasked with following Carlo Ancelotti at the helm of the Toffees.

But the Spaniard looks set to be handed a tough hand from the start amid financial constraints and has acknowledged that the club will have to let multiple faces go before the transfer window shuts.

What has been said?

“The reality is that we know the financial fair play rules are there and we have to follow them,” Benítez told The Guardian. “I know what the situation is and we will try to do our best with the players we have.

"If we can strengthen our squad we will try to do it. In these circumstances we have to move players on – that is simple to understand.

“The relationship with the players has to be professional. You have to be honest and you have to do it as soon as possible. Then they have time to manage the situation."

Benitez backs squad to succeed

While the Spaniard is more than aware of the challenges, he also remains wholly committed to the task at hand as he looks to take charge of a Premier League side once more after his time at Newcastle.

"I know the ambition of the owners, the club and everyone here but the financial fair play rules are there and we have to manage that. I believe I can do it," he added.

"My staff is quite good and we have experience and we know this group of players can improve. We will try to do that; we will fight from day one. If something is wrong we will fight even harder."

Everton's transfer activity so far

With the new Premier League season upon them, the Toffees have only added three players to date, with Bayer Leverkusen winger Demarai Gray the major name among their clutch of recruits.

The ex-Leicester man has sealed a Premier League return after half a season in the Bundesliga, while Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic have also joined from Crystal Palace and Bournemouth respectively.

Outgoings include Theo Walcott, Josh King and Matthew Pennington, all on free transfers, while Yannick Bolasie has lapsed into free agency.

The bigger picture

Regardless of whether Bentiez will be able to help Everton balance the books, he will be focused on ensuring that his tenure gets off to a winning Premier League start this weekend.

The Toffees host Southampton at Goodison Park, as they look to start the post-Ancelotti era with a bang under the Spaniard's watch.

Having lapsed to a 4-0 drubbing against Manchester United in their final pre-season game, the hosts will be determined to lay down an early marker against Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

