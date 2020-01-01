Carles Cuadrat - It is stupid to suggest Sunil Chhetri's yellow card was intentional

Bengaluru were held to a goalless draw by Chennaiyin FC...

head coach Carles Cuadrat rubbished suggestions that Sunil Chhetri's yellow card after the game ended against was an intentional ploy by the player.

The Blues were held to a goalless draw by Chennaiyin in Chennai on Sunday. Chhetri was entered into a heated argument with the officials after the full-time whistle for which he was booked. The player will now miss Bengaluru's next game against .

There has been situations in games where players, who are on the verge of a suspension, intentionally pick up a booking to clear their yellow card count. Cuadrat termed such a suggestion in Chhetri's case as stupid.

After the game, the head coach said, "Chhetri was suffering from a little sensation in the hamstring. So we preferred not to start him.

"We are living the game and we are all emotional. It was that kind of situation. That foul on Nili from Goian was a foul. But it was not given because it was inside the box. I cannot understand some interpretation of the rule by the referees. He is giving the ball to the opposition when he touched the ball. He should’ve given it to us. It’s a constantly bad interpretation by the referees.

"We are football people. It (Chhetri's involvement at the end)\ was a lot of heart there. It was not intentional. He’s angry because we are playing for the top spot and did not get an important win. If we lost today, it ( game) was not important. So, I think the suggestion is stupid."

Bengaluru were at the end of several good chances but failed to hit the target. "We were fighting for the three points. We hit the post. We should’ve had a penalty. We made offensive changes to try and score. Sometimes it happens. Both teams played well and it was a good game to watch. There was quality on the pitch. We have to congratulate Chennaiyin for their game. They look a good bet to reach the play-offs."

Bengaluru FC are competing alongside and ATK for the top spot in the ISL standings which will then guarantee a place in the AFC next season.

"We have lost points and that top spot race will be difficult for us. It is not in our hands. At the moment, Goa have the best chance to finish top."

Cuadrat also opined that it is better to have a salary cap in place for the clubs in ISL. The Blues had their budget cut down this season and saw influential striker Miku leave the club.

"As far as I know there is a salary cap. You have to control the money you put into the team, I think. Unfortunately, we decreased the budget and we lost Miku. So I want to have a salary cap. But every penny has to be spent."