Bengaluru FC's Carles Cuadrat - It was difficult to beat NorthEast United's defence

The Bengaluru FC boss was delighted to see Federico Gallego back in action after injury...

After an agonising defeat at home to FC, bounced back with a comfortable 2-0 win over FC on Wednesday.

The Blues' boss Carles Cuadrat was delighted to get a win in Guwahati but he also specially mentioned Federico Gallego's return to action. Gallego had broken his leg during last season play-offs second leg clash between NorthEast and Bengaluru at the Kanteerava.

The Uruguayan returned to action after 10 months and coincidentally, his comeback match was also against Bengaluru.

"The first thing that I want to say is that I am very happy that (Federico) Gallego is playing again. He was injured a long time ago while playing against us. We felt sorry at that moment, we visited him at the hospital. I am really happy that he could play against us today.

"He is a very dangerous player. But we did our job and kept another clean sheet. So it was very important for us to get the result. When you come after losing a game, the best thing you can do is to play your game and win. We are very happy that we got the three points," said Cuadrat after the game.

The Spanish boss agreed that Asamoah Gyan's absence helped their cause and that they had to work hard to get the three points.

"He (Asamoah Gyan) is a wonderful player. He is a killer. He has already shown that he can create a goal from nothing. But he was out today, it happens to every team. It was a very equal game but when you score the first goal, it is better. When it was 0-0 it was an equal game and I have to say NorthEast United are a very good team. They know how they play. It was a difficult job to beat their defence."

When asked if the AFC spot for the ISL group winners is an added motivation for the club, Cuadrat opined, "We will want to play the next season. The club has a professional structure and we have the right players to participate in the competition. But you see ISL is a very tough league. Anything can happen on any day so it is a really tough fight for the AFC spot."