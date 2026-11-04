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Benfica vs. Lech Posen: kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Estadio da Luz

Benfica and Lech Posen kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Benfica vs. Lech Posen live today: TV channel and live stream

Talking points of the week: what's been happening at Benfica and Lech Posen?

Benfica have won their last five competitive games. They most recently beat Alverca 1-0 in Liga Portugal. Before that, they beat Celtic Glasgow 4-1 and Omonia Nikosia 4-1 away from home, scoring 12 goals across those five games overall.

Of Lech Posen's last five competitive games, three have ended in wins, one in defeat and one in a draw. They most recently beat Wisla Krakau 3-1. In the Europa League, they drew 1-1 with Sunderland, while Siarka Tarnobrzeg beat them 1-0 in the Polish cup.

Benfica vs. Lech Posen: line-ups

Benfica vs. Lech Posen: form

Benfica vs. Lech Posen: head-to-head record

Benfica vs. Lech Posen: the tables