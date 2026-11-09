'I won't put anyone under the bus' - Ben White reflects on England exile and Thomas Tuchel recall

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Arsenal defender Ben White has opened up about the mysterious circumstances surrounding his departure from the 2022 World Cup and his subsequent exile from the England national team. Now back in the fold under Thomas Tuchel, the versatile defender has maintained that he stands by the choices he made during a turbulent period for his international career.

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No regrets over Three Lions absence

White has finally spoken out regarding his decision to step away from the England national team during Gareth Southgate's tenure. The 29-year-old, who famously departed the Three Lions' camp during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for personal reasons, remained unavailable for selection for nearly three years. Despite the public scrutiny and the debate surrounding his commitment to the national cause, White remains steadfast in his belief that he handled the situation correctly for his own well-being.

The defender has now been reintegrated into the squad by Tuchel for the upcoming Nations League fixtures. Reflecting on the period when he was away from the international scene, White suggested that the public narrative does not reflect the reality of the situation.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live, White explained: 'I think obviously people don't know the full story, because I [have] never said anything and I won't put anyone under the bus or share any of that. I think that is probably the best way. It's been amazing [though], obviously a bit tricky and not straightforward, but it is amazing to be here now.'

Standing by a difficult personal choice

White has earned six caps for England to date, with every appearance coming in international friendlies. Across those six outings, the defender has managed a single goal for the Three Lions.

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When questioned if he would have done anything differently in hindsight, White was definitive in his response. 'No, I don't think I would. Obviously, I was a bit younger, I am a bit older now. I think as a person I am quite real and I think I made the decision that I would probably continue to make. So, one that I am not happy about, but obviously it happened and [it is] time to move on,' the defender added during the interview.

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A rollercoaster return at Wembley

White's first appearance back in an England shirt since 2022 was an event-filled affair. Coming on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Uruguay in March, he was met with boos from sections of the crowd before going on to score England's opener and subsequently concede the penalty that led to the visitors' equalizer.

Recalling the whirlwind of feelings during that match, White noted the difficulty of managing expectations. 'Before the game I was thinking "don't not stand out, but [take it] nice and easy". Then I came on and obviously got booed, then I scored, then I gave away a penalty. So, it was obviously full of emotions that night, [but] it was a good night,' he explained.

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Looking forward to the Tuchel era

With Tuchel now at the helm, a fresh start is on the cards for the former Brighton man. The German head coach has been vocal in his support for White, recently stating that the defender deserves 'a new chapter' and 'positive feedback from the crowd.' As England prepare to face Croatia at Wembley on Thursday, 12 November before taking on world champions Spain in Madrid three days later, White will be hoping to play a key role in this next phase.

White is looking to add to his six England caps during this international break, reiterating his pride at being selected for the squad. 'It is obviously an amazing privilege to be called up,' White said. 'The feeling is the same every time you do get this chance to play for England. It's one I am really looking forward to this week.'