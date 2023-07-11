'Go and win this league!' - Ben Foster sets lofty target for Wrexham's League Two return that will please Ryan Reynolds

Wrexham goalkeeper and starman, Ben Foster spoke to BBC and revealed that he expects the newly promoted team to challenge for the title this season.

WHAT HAPPENED: In the interview, Foster mentioned that while the general public will be happy with a top-ten or a top-four finish, he expects the club to fight for the League Two title right off the bat. The former Watford keeper revealed that he knows that his group of players are good enough to achieve the lofty expectations.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You can say that we want to finish in the top half, top six or top two but I don't think we're going to look at it like that," he said. "We want to go and win every single game and I feel we've got a good enough team to go and win this league, genuinely. There's no divine right to win or to be in the top six, it doesn't work like that. It doesn't matter what your name is, you've got to put the work in and put the graft in and all the bits and bobs behind the scene."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham's pre-season tour to the United States holds significant importance for the club, as the club can fare where it stands both technically and physically in comparison to the big teams like Chelsea ad Manchester United. The pre-season will really showcase if Wrexham can achieve their lofty expectations if they expect to challenge for the title.

WHAT NEXT: Wrexham's pre-season tour will get underway on July 19 against Chelsea in Florida.