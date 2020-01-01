Belmadi: Algeria tactically better than Super Eagles

The Desert Foxes boss has praised his side’s performance in their victory over the West Africans in Austria

Djamel Belmadi believes were tactically better than the national team in their 1-0 win on Friday.

’s Ramy Bensebaini scored the solitary goal of the encounter to ensure his side continued their domination over the Super Eagles.

Belmadi, who guided his side to clinch the 2019 in , has showered encomium on his side for their performances against the West Africans.

“We had spotted two or three weaknesses that they could tactically have with certain players,” Belmadi said in a press conference.

“Today, they actually played others so it disturbed some of the information I was able to give to the players a bit, but they adapted to this situation.

“We responded well against a team which is tactically in good shape. We gave a physical response with a lot of intensity in the midfield and in the pressing.

“These are things that we were able to work on. I think our players have been almost perfect against a strong team.

“We came to find difficulty. We were tactically better. We did everything we had prepared this week. Great credit to the players.

“The new players played as I wanted. They have fully shown their qualities. I really appreciated the fact that I gave them the opportunity to play, I am satisfied with that.

“I think of Mehdi Abeid and Haris Belkebla who did a job at the heart of the huge game of pressing and harassment. They responded to the physical challenge.

“Then, Said Benrahma, he missed the goal today. He was very visible, especially in his second half. He doesn't miss much.

“Andy Delort, he has already played away a lot in games that are not easy. He had a very big game, he harassed the defenders, he was only missing the goal, that's what I told him. Farid Boulaya was very interesting to me today. "

Algeria will take on in their next friendly while Nigeria will square off against on Tuesday.