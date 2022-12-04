'Bellingham is going to be the best midfielder in the world' - Foden says England team-mate has 'got everything' after star turn vs Senegal

Phil Foden says England team-mate Jude Bellingham will develop into the world's best midfielder after his starring role in the 3-0 win over Senegal.

Bellingham was key as England won

Midfielder set up first goal

Foden sees greatness in his future

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham was the star of the show and assisted Jordan Henderson who opened the scoring for the Three Lions as they won their World Cup last 16 tie. Foden, who set up the other two goals, was full of praise for the 19-year-old and says there are no flaws in his game.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I don’t want to big up Jude Bellingham too much because he’s still young, but he’s one of the most gifted players I’ve ever seen," he told ITV.

"I don’t see a weakness in his game. He’s got everything, and he’s going to be the best midfielder in the world, for sure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham, meanwhile, was delighted with his team's display and highlighted veteran midfielder Henderson's quality.

“The first 35 minutes were tough. They were really compact, high-energy, athletic. They got in a few times down the sides, and it was one of those games when we needed to get the first goal. We knew when we did we would be in a good position," he said.

"The goal was really well worked. [Henderson] had a brilliant performance today. I see some of the rubbish that was said about him playing. Honestly, it’s ridiculous. He’s so underrated technically, and he’s delivered again in a big game with a massive goal, so I think it’s time he gets a bit of respect."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? At 22 years and 190 days old, Phil Foden is the youngest player to make two assists in a World Cup knockout stage game since Ronaldo did so for Brazil against Denmark in 1998 at the age of 21 years and 284 days.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENG:AND? The Three Lions' win against Senegal means they will take on France in the quarter-finals of the competition on Saturday December 10.