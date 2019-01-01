Beckham’s Inter Miami makes first signings with Pellegrini and Carranza

The two 19-year-old attackers will trade the Argentine top-flight for Major League Soccer as the expansion franchise locks up its first players

David Beckham’s Miami has made the first signings in club history, acquiring teenagers Matias Pellegrini and Julian Carranza, the expansion side has announced.

Miami is scheduled to begin play in the 2020 MLS season, and sporting director Paul McDonough had previously told the Miami Herald the team was closing in on its first players.

Now those players have been confirmed as a winger in Pellegrini and a forward in Carranza, who are both 19 years old.

Miami announced Pellegrini, who joins from Estudiantes de La Plata in ’s top-flight, as a young designated player.

Pellegrini will remain on loan at Estudiantes through January 2020.

Carranza also comes from the Argentine Super Liga, signing from Banfield, and he will also remain on loan at his old club until January 2020.

"It’s important for us that we found young, exciting attacking players that are on the upside of their career and have the potential to be really good players in this league,” McDonough said in a statement. “We will continue to build and add quality players that are the right fit for our club.

“We started with youth, but we know it’s also important to have veteran players who come from both overseas and within the league to balance out the roster over time.”

Matías Pellegrini, Julián Carranza Revealed as First Players in Club Historyhttps://t.co/W5xXm0hVU7 pic.twitter.com/WoOip3qtKa — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 26, 2019

Pellegrini arrives having broken into the Estudiantes first team during the 2018-19 season, making 15 appearances in the league with 10 starts. He scored three goals for the club in the Super Liga.

Carranza has played the last two seasons in the Banfield senior side, scoring eight goals across 29 league appearances over that span.

Both players have represented Argentina at the youth international levels.

“Both Julian and Matias showed us they really wanted to take the next step of their careers with Inter Miami CF,” McDonough added.

“We liked that Pellegrini can play inside and out wide, has very good aerobic capacity and can cover a lot of ground, while Julian is a very grounded player with an impressive work rate.

“He’s the player that strives to score goals and is very good in the box.”