Beckham, Evra and footballers around the world celebrate Christmas
It's Christmas!!!
The holidays are here again, with football fans the world over getting into the festive spirit and celebrating the most magical time of the year.
And while some have matches to prepare for, footballers are no different in enjoying themselves around December 25.
David Beckham, Patrice Evra and Gabriel Jesus are among the star names who have already been having some festive fun as the big day approaches...
Merry Christmas 🎄😀 #xmas #2018 #esmuellert pic.twitter.com/2xQZwiyto7 — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) December 24, 2018
Christmas 🎄 speech day🙏🏼 Seriously guys what a crazy year!!! 🙈I just would like to thanks everyone for #sharing #love #happiness #craziness with mr I love this game ahahah and don’t be jealous even you my #queen 👑 I just wanna share 😉 #ilovethisgame #positive4evra #merrychristmas #positivevibes #positiveenergy #motivation
Merry Christmas, from everyone at Goal!