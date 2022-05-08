Beckham backs Ronaldo to stay at Man Utd despite exit rumours

David Beckham has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Manchester United this summer.

The 2021-22 season has been successful on a personal level for the 37-year-old from Portugal, but his 24 goals have not been enough to secure a trophy or qualification for the Champions League.

With a summer of change expected when new manager Erik ten Hag takes over there has been speculation Ronaldo would be one of those who could make way, but Beckham is hopeful that isn’t the case.

What did Beckham say about Ronaldo?

Speaking to Sky Sports about the prospect of Ronaldo staying at Old Trafford, Beckham said: "Obviously, Cristiano is one of the best players over the last 15 years with Leo [Messi]. To see him hopefully staying on at United is important for the fans and important for him. We know how much United means to him.

“And he is still doing what he does best. Scoring goals and creating, and that’s what Cristiano does.

“Even at his age to be doing what he is doing is incredible. Hopefully it continues and hopefully he stays for another year or two.”

Beckham praises Man Utd fans

Beckham also praised the Manchester United fans for their loyalty during what has been a difficult season for the club.

The Red Devils are stumbling towards the end of the campaign under interim boss Ralf Rangnick, losing three out of their last five matches, including Saturday’s 4-0 thrashing by Brighton.

“There’s changes to be made and changes that are happening,” said Beckham, who made 394 appearances for the club between 1992 and 2003.

“It’s a tough end to the season, but it is the end of the season and I’m sure a lot of the fans are thankful of that because it’s been a tough one full of ups downs.

"The players have done what they can do best and so has the manager as well. But you still turn up at the stadium. I was there a few months back and every seat was filled.

"The fans still believe and still support and will always turn up for the team, because that’s what United fans do.

“There’s not many teams that have gone through what United has the last few years and still selling out their stadium. So it says a lot about the fans and what they believe in.”

