Bechem United pip Eleven Wonders in Ghana Premier League

The Hunters registered their third win of the season on Monday courtesy of a first-half goal

A 41st-minute strike handed Bechem United a 1-0 home triumph over Eleven Wonders in the Premier League on Monday.

Prince Kwabena Adu emerged the hero of the fixture as his goal won his side all three points at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Monday's only match was the final game of the matchday five round of games.

Wonders had a glorious opportunity to take the lead but Kwadwo Asamoah missed a penalty which was awarded when Adjetey Sowah was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.

Then Adu scored at the other end in what would ultimately finish as the winning goal.

Article continues below

Bechem have moved to sixth position on the league table while Wonders sit only one place above the relegation zone.

The Hunters will hope to make it two wins in a row when they play as guests of Legon Cities on matchday six.

Wonders, on the other hand, are eyeing a comeback in their home clash with Karela United.

