Bechem hold off Asante Kotoko and Etouga power in Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko failed to find a way past Bechem United as the two sides settled for a 0-0 draw in the Ghana Premier League on Tuesday.

In the matchweek 19 fixture at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, the two sides drew blanks, ultimately picking a point each.

Seven points ahead of second-placed Aduana Stars before the game, Kotoko missed a chance to widen an already significant gap by 10 points.

Bechem, on the other hand, occupy the fourth spot.

In the form of his life, Cameroonian striker and GPL top scorer Franck Bella Etouga headlined Prosper Ogum Narteh’s line-up for Kotoko.

Brazilian attacker Fabio Gama continues his bench role in recent times following his return to injury.

In the Bechem starting set-up was former Al Hilal winger Augustine Okrah, who previously starred for Kotoko.

Abdul Latif Anabila, another erstwhile player of the Porcupine Warriors, made The Hunters’ starting list.

Kotoko’s Imoro Ibrahim curled a free-kick over the bar in the 12th minute, before Emmanuel Avornyo forced goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad into a save at the opposite end.

On 41 minutes, Samuel Boateng robbed Emmanuel Asante of the ball and fired a shot but the effort posed no major problem for goalkeeper Abdulai Idrissu of Bechem.

After Ibrahim saw disappointment with a long-range shot, Mudasiru Salifu attempted to catch Idrissu off guard with a clever chip moments later, but the effort lacked precision.

But for Avornyo’s inability to beat Danlad after being sent through on goal by Anabila, the hosts could have gone into recess with a broad smile.

In the 57th, Boateng almost broke the deadlock for Kotoko after Imoro delivered a cross but the striker’s header came off the woodwork.

Danlad was then called into action for two saves: first with a well-timed run off his line to sweep away a through-ball for Avornyo, and second with a good reaction to parry away Hafiz Konkoni Wontah’s header.

The two sides continued their frantic search for a goal but not even three minutes of additional time could provide either side with a breakthrough.

Kotoko next face Bibiani Gold Stars while Bechem play as guests of Elmina Sharks.