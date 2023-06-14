BBC and ITV finally agree Women's World Cup UK broadcast deal with FIFA after blackout threat

British broadcasters the BBC and ITV have finally struck a deal to show this summer's Women's World Cup in the UK, just five weeks before kick-off.

WHAT HAPPENED? FIFA president Gianni Infantino had threatened a blackout of the upcoming showpiece in Australia and New Zealand over perceived low bids for broadcast rights in comparison to men's tournaments, which he labelled "a slap in the face" for the players and "all women worldwide". However, an agreement has finally been reached just five weeks before the showpiece gets underway, with the BBC and ITV set to show games in the UK, meaning all 64 matches will be broadcast free to air.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Several European governments had urged FIFA and the respective broadcasters to come to an agreement, with the tournament fast approaching. It has been suggested that up to two billion viewers will be watching on TV and live streams, highlighting the severity of the issue and the need for a swift conclusion. The BBC and ITV have partnered with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to secure the deal, with FIFA extending "their existing media right partnership", according to BBC Sport.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Infantino said: "Fifa is delighted to widen the deal with the European Broadcasting Union for the transmission of the upcoming Women's World Cup to include the five major markets within their existing networks, namely France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as Ukraine, thus ensuring maximum exposure for the tournament.

"As part of this agreement, the EBU has committed to working towards broadcasting at least one hour of weekly content dedicated to women's football on its own digital platform and broadcaster network."

WHAT NEXT? The deal has been agreed just in time, with the Women's World Cup set to begin on July 20 when joint-hosts New Zealand face Norway. England's Lionesses begin their campaign against Haiti on July 22 before facing Denmark and China.