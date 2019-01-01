Bayern won't let Muller leave in January, says sporting director Salihamidzic

The attacker has found his way back into the starting XI at Bayern and the club are eager to hold on to him despite reports Manchester United want him

sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says there is no chance of Thomas Muller leaving the club in January.

The 30-year-old forward has been given a limited role at the Allianz Arena this season. After starting four matches in a row on the bench, however, Muller has started the Bundesliga chamions' last two games and played a full 90 minutes for the first time on Saturday as his side ran out 2-1 winners against Union Berlin.

Muller admitted this month that he is unhappy with his situation and suggested he could leave the club amid reports and want to sign him.

“If the coaching staff see me as a sub in the future, I will have to think about my situation," he said. "I'm too ambitious to not do that.”

But Salihamidzic was quick to dismiss the speculation surrounding the international, saying they will not let any key players leave when the transfer window opens.

"We have two long-term injuries and you're trying to convince us that we're giving someone up," he told Sky Sport, pointing to the absence of defenders Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez.

"This is a novel you write all the time."

He added: "We are not thinking about the players we should give up, but looking to bring the team back to running again and playing stable football."

Salihamidzic's comments reiterate the message Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who said two weeks ago that he "cannot imagine" Muller being sold any time soon.

“The relationship between Thomas and Bayern is totally intact and will remain an important part of our club,” he told Welt am Sonntag.

Instead of being pushed wide to accommodate Philippe Coutinho, they both started through the centre and Salihamidzic believes the pair can work well together.

"Coutinho grew up in on the left side, he can play several positions, of course, he feels better in the center," he added. "We see how it works today. Both are top players, I'm happy and hope we make better use of our opportunities."