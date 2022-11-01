Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan : Lineups and LIVE updates

Bayern and Inter hope to end on a high note after securing their place in the knockout stages

Group C leaders Bayern Munich host 2nd-placed Inter Milan on 1st November in the final round of the group stages. Both teams have secured their place in the round of 16, however, would be looking to end on a high note.

Bayern will be aiming for the perfect record having won their previous 5 UCL games. While their league form is slowly improving, the Bavarians have excelled in the Champions League despite their domestic inconsistency.

However, winning against Inter won't be a simple task. The Nerazzurri are unbeaten in their last 7 games in all competitions. Historically, Bayern narrowly edge them having won 3 games while the Italian side have outsmarted the Germans twice.

Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan confirmed lineups

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Pavard, Stanišić; Kimmich, Gravenberch; Coman, Sabitzer, Mane; Choupo-Moting

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Onana; Darmian, De Vrij, Acerbi; Bellanova, Barella, Asllani, Gagliardini, Gosens; Correa, Martinez

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

Bayern will travel to 14th-placed Hertha Berlin on 5th November, before hosting 12th-placed Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena. Their final game before the World Cup will be away to bottom-placed Schalke.