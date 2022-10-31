Bayern Munich vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich may have already topped their 2022-23 Champions League group but will want to keep their perfect win record intact when Inter come to town on Tuesday. The Bundesliga champions have won all five of their Group C matches, netting 16 goals in the process - only Napoli have scored more during the group stage.
Inter are unbeaten in the group since their 2-0 loss to Bayern on the first matchday. They are also on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions and will hope to end the group phase in style with a win against the favourites from Bavaria.
Bayern Munich vs Inter date & kick-off time
Game:
Bayern Munich vs Inter
Date:
November 1, 2022
Kick-off:
8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30 am IST (Nov 2)
Venue:
Allianz Arena, Munich
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Inter on TV & live stream online
BT Sport 5 are showing the game between Inter and Bayern Munich in the UK. It can be streamed on the BT Sport app.
In the U.S., the game can be streamed through Paramount+.
In India, the Sony Sports Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
US
N/A
India
Sony Ten 2 SD/HD
Sony Liv
Bayern Munich squad and team news
Bayern continue to be without Bouna Sarr, Lucas Hernandez, Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller who are all sidelined due to injuries.
Defender Matthijs de Ligt will also miss the midweek fixture after he picked up a knock during the league game last weekend.
Bayern predicted XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Pavard, Davies; Sabitzer, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Mane; Choupo-Moting
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ulreich, Schenk
Defenders
Stanisic, Mazraoui, Hernandez, Sarr, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano.
Midfielders
Muisala, Gravenberch, Davies, Sabitzer, Wanner, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Goretzka, Kimmich.
Forwards
Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Tel.
Inter squad & team news
Inter will miss the services of Romelu Lukaku, Dalbert, Marcelo Brozovic and Gabriel Brazao who are out of action due to injury.
Former Chelsea striker Lukaku has been confirmed to have suffered a myotendinous strain in his left hamstring and will be reassessed in a few days.
Inter predicted XI: Onana; Skriniar, De Vrij, Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Dzeko, L Martinez
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz.
Defenders
Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Bastoni.
Midfielders
Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella
Forwards
Dzeko, Martinez, Correa.