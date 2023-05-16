What now?! Bayern Munich unlikely to trigger Joao Cancelo €70m purchase option as Man City full-back left in limbo

Bayern Munich are reportedly unwilling to activate the €70m purchase clause of Joao Cancelo, which leaves Manchester City full-back in a limbo.

Cancelo joined on loan in January

Bayern unlikely to activate clause

Feels €70m is too high for the defender

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese defender is staring at an uncertain future after failing to impress the Bayern team management following a loan switch from City in the winter transfer window. According to Sky Germany, the Bavarian giants are not willing to trigger the €70 million (£62m/$78m) clause as they think that the figure is too high for the defender, who has been mostly used as a substitute by the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the club is willing to negotiate with City to lower the price, they know that the Premier League outfit will is unlikely to budge from their asking price. Cancelo knows he will most likely depart Munich once the season ends and return to England to clarify his future.

AND WHAT'S MORE: City deem his services surplus to requirements and are already preparing for a life without him. However, that leaves the door open for others to make their move, with Sport claiming that Barcelona are ready to bring the defender on loan to Camp Nou to shore up their defence. Whereas, Mikel Arteta also remains keen for a reunion with Cancelo having previously worked with the Portugal international at City.

WHAT NEXT? Cancelo would hope to resolve his future early in the summer as he can then focus on his performances on the pitch with his new club if City or Bayern indeed decide to do away with him.