Bayern Munich trialist Anim Cudjoe headlines 70-man Ghana U20 squad

The first group of players for the Black Satellites camping exercise has been revealed

U20 coach Abdul Karim Zito has called up 70 players for the first phase of preparations ahead of the 2020 Wafu 'B' tournament which serves as qualifiers for next year's Africa U20 Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The invitees are set to report to camp on Friday, according to a publication on the Ghana Football Associations's official website.

The Black Satellites squad is headlined by playmaker Matthew Anim Cudjoe, who trialled with German giants earlier this year.

More teams

Bechem United striker Prince Kwabena Adu, the fourth top scorer in the truncated 2019-20 Ghana Premier League ( ), has been called up, as has 's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, 's Nana Kofi Babil, Sampson Agyapong of Wafa and Liberty Professionals fame's Mubarak Alhassan, who recently signed for Spanish side Granada.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, currently on loan at Berekum , is also on the roster.

Ghana will be hoping to achieve success at the Wafu championship in Togo to reach the Afcon which will mark a significant step towards returning to the Fifa U20 World Cup since 2015.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Danlad Ibrahim (Berekum Chelsea), David Kudjoe (Action Boys), Clinton Quaye (FC Maamobi), William E. Essu (Vision FC), Sadiq Mohammed (Amidaus Professionals)

Right-backs: Kingsley Owusu (Dreams FC), Mamudu Kamaradin (Ashgold SC), Mohammed A. Samad (Wafa), Ebenezer Adade (Cheetah FC), Richmond Darko (Tema Youth)

Left-backs: Fatawu Suleman (Medeama SC), Joseph Addo Tetteh (Mighty Jets), Daniel Egyin (Hasaacas), Richard Adjei (Accra City)

Centre-backs: Kobina Amoah (SC Golden Kick), William D. Afawubo, Nathaniel Adjei (Danbort FC), Frank Assinki ( Allies), Umar Mohammed (Rising Stars) Ali Mohammed (Vision FC), Uzair Alhassan (Utrecht FC), Yaro Bawa (Tano Bofoakwa), Moses Bawa Salifu (Tanga FC), Philip Ofori (Tema Youth), Edmund Mensah ( )

Defensive Midfielders: Ransford Koufie (King Faisal), Seth Kwadwo (Deportivo FC), Samuel MacCarthy (Eleven Wonders), Daniel Antwi (Awudu Issaka Academy), Eugene A. Frimpong (African Talents), Issah Hudu (BA United)

Offensive Midfielders: Joshua Anim (Attram De Visser), Simon Appiah Asamoah (Legon Cities), Teye Mensah (Rences FC), Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Suleman Mohammed (Dreams FC), Louis Ofori (Eleven Wonders), Ibrahim Mohammed (Benab FC), Paul Narh (African Child FC), Frank Boateng (Prestige FC), Dramani Awuah (Nkoranza Warriors), Godfred Adotey (Kumasi Desire FC)

Article continues below

Wing Attackers: Emmanuel Boakye (Ebony FC), Sam Agbenyegah (Heart of Lions), Ayara Sadat (Heart of Lions), David Onu (Emmanuel FC), Kingsley Gyamfi (Rising Stars), Jeffrey A. Yeboah (Rences FC), Razak Yussif (Great Olympics), Joseph Amoah (Accra Lions), Matthew Cudjoe (Asante Kotoko), Afriyie Barnieh (Hearts of Oak), Michael Donkor (Great Olympics), Nana Kofi Babil (Medeama)

Auxiliary Attackers: Mubarak Alhassan (Liberty Professionals), Salim Yusif Giabo (Vision FC), Kwabena K. Dannful (Ebusua Dwarfs)

Attackers: Shaibu Taufiq (Mighty Jets), Felix Doku Narh (Uncle ‘T’ United), Christian Boateng (Cheetah FC), Prince K. Adu (Bechem United), Mustapha Zakariah (Great Olympics), Sampson Agyapong (Wafa), Precious Boah (Still Believe FC), Umar Mohammed (Mighty Jets), Iddrisu A. Rahman (Utrecht Academy), Dauda Sadam (BA United), Alex Afariba (Crocodiles FC), Franklin Owusu (Accra Auroras)