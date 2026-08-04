For football enthusiasts, attending a Bundesliga match is a must. The German league is renowned for its unparalleled passion and incredibly dedicated fan bases. The atmosphere in German stadiums is often electric, none more so than at the Allianz Arena in Munich, which, of course, is the home of Bayern Munich.
This club has reigned supreme as champions of Deutschland an astonishing 35 times and includesworld-class talent like Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, Michael Olise, and Luis Díaz.
Let GOAL give you all the vital Bayern Munich ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them and much more.
Upcoming Bayern Munich 2026/27 fixtures
|Date & Time (UK Time)
|Fixture
|Competition
|Tickets
|Fri 28 Aug, 19:30
|Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Wed 2 Sep, 19:45
|VfL Osnabrück vs Bayern Munich
|DFB-Pokal
|Tickets
|Sat 5 Sep, 17:30
|FC Schalke 04 vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sun 13 Sep, 16:30
|SV Elversberg vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|15 - 17 Sep, 20:00
|Bayern Munich vs TBD
|Champions League MD1
|Tickets
|Fri 18 Sep, 19:30
|Bayern Munich vs 1. FC Union Berlin
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|29 / 30 Sep, 20:00
|TBD vs Bayern Munich
|Champions League MD2
|Tickets
|Sat 10 Oct, 11:00
|FC Augsburg vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat 17 Oct, 11:00
|Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|20 / 21 Oct, 20:00
|Bayern Munich vs TBD
|Champions League MD3
|Tickets
|Sat 24 Oct, 11:00
|SC Freiburg vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat 31 Oct, 10:00
|Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
|Bundesliga (Der Klassiker)
|Tickets
|3 / 4 Nov, 20:00
|TBD vs Bayern Munich
|Champions League MD4
|Tickets
|Sat 7 Nov, 10:00
|1. FSV Mainz 05 vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat 21 Nov, 10:00
|Bayern Munich vs 1. FC Köln
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|24 / 25 Nov, 20:00
|Bayern Munich vs TBD
|Champions League MD5
|Tickets
|Sat 28 Nov, 10:00
|Hamburger SV vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat 5 Dec, 10:00
|Bayern Munich vs SC Paderborn 07
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|8 / 9 Dec, 20:00
|TBD vs Bayern Munich
|Champions League MD6
|Tickets
|Sat 12 Dec, 10:00
|TSG 1899 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat 19 Dec, 10:00
|Bayern Munich vs SV Werder Bremen
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat 9 Jan, 10:00
|Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Wed 13 Jan, 10:00
|Bayern Munich vs Bayer 04 Leverkusen
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat 16 Jan, 10:00
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|19 / 20 Jan, 20:00
|Bayern Munich vs TBD
|Champions League MD7
|Tickets
|Sat 23 Jan, 10:00
|VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Wed 27 Jan, 20:00
|TBD vs Bayern Munich
|Champions League MD8
|Tickets
|Sat 30 Jan, 10:00
|Bayern Munich vs FC Schalke 04
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat 6 Feb, 10:00
|Bayern Munich vs SV Elversberg
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat 13 Feb, 10:00
|1. FC Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|16 / 24 Feb, 20:00
|Bayern Munich vs TBD
|Champions League Play-offs
|Tickets
|Sat 20 Feb, 10:00
|Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat 27 Feb, 10:00
|RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Wed 3 Mar, 10:00
|Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat 6 Mar, 10:00
|Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga (Der Klassiker)
|Tickets
|9 / 17 Mar, 20:00
|Bayern Munich vs TBD
|Champions League R16
|Tickets
|Sat 13 Mar, 10:00
|Bayern Munich vs 1. FSV Mainz 05
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat 20 Mar, 10:00
|1. FC Köln vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat 3 Apr, 11:00
|Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|6 / 14 Apr, 20:00
|Bayern Munich vs TBD
|Champions League QF
|Tickets
|Sat 10 Apr, 11:00
|SC Paderborn 07 vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat 17 Apr, 11:00
|Bayern Munich vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat 24 Apr, 11:00
|SV Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|27 Apr / 5 May, 20:00
|Bayern Munich vs TBD
|Champions League SF
|Tickets
|Sat 8 May, 11:00
|Bayern Munich vs Borussia Mönchengladbach
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat 15 May, 11:00
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
|Bundesliga
|Tickets
|Sat 22 May, 14:30
|Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|Bundesliga (Final Day)
|Tickets
|Sat 29 May, 20:00
|Bayern Munich vs TBD
|Champions League Final
|Tickets
How to buy Bayern Munich 2026/27 tickets?
To purchase tickets at face value, visit Bayern Munich’s official ticket portal. Because home matches consistently sell out, checking the portal frequently for release dates and ballot details is highly recommended.
- Release Schedules: Official tickets are typically released online a few weeks prior to each match. You must create an official club account to participate in ticket sales.
- Club Membership: Becoming an official Bayern Munich member gives you priority access in the queue, significantly improving your chances of securing seats at the Allianz Arena.
- Secondary Resale: If direct allocations sell out or you are booking last-minute travel, secondary marketplaces like StubHub offer an alternative for securing seats in advance. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from
How much are Bayern Munich 2026/27 tickets?
For fans purchasing match-by-match tickets directly through the club, adult prices generally range from €15 to €120+.
Final pricing varies depending on seat location and match category:
- Match Tiering: High-profile fixtures - such as Der Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund or knockout-stage European nights - are categorized in the top pricing tier.
- Concessions: Tiered pricing is available across age groups, offering discounts for junior, youth, and senior supporters.
- Secondary Market Pricing: On secondary platforms like StubHub, ticket prices fluctuate with real-time market demand, typically starting around €100 for standard league matches.
History of the Allianz Arena
The Allianz Arena in Munich (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competition purposes) was opened in 2005 and has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches and 75,000 for domestic matches.
It is the second-largest stadium in Germany behind the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.
As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted several games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. It also famously staged the most recent UEFA Champions League final in May, when PSG romped to a 5-0 triumph against Inter Milan. The 2012 finale between Chelsea and Bayern Munich was held at the Munich venue too.