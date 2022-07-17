Bayern Munich star Muller says goodbye to Lewandowski with Michael Jordan meme

The two men struck up an incredibly fruitful partnership that contributed to a golden decade for the Bundesliga side

Bayern Munich ace Thomas Muller compared his partnership on the pitch with Robert Lewandowski with the great Chicago Bulls NBA duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Muller and Lewandowski have starred for Bayern for the entirety of the Poland striker's eight-year spell in Bavaria, combining for 19 major trophies, including eight consecutive Bundesliga titles and the 2019-20 Champions League.

Now Lewandowski is departing Bayern for Barcelona in a move worth €45 million (£38m/$45m), and his long-time partner sent him on his way with a heartfelt farewell message which included a mention of the Bulls legends.

Bayern's Jordan and Pippen!

On Saturday following the announcement of Lewandowski's exit Muller took to Instagram to pay tribute to his outgoing team-mate.

The message was accompanied by a series of pictures of the pair together, including one of Jordan and Pippen with their heads replaced by those of the Bayern men.

Lewandowski wears Jordan's iconic No.23 jersey while Muller gave himself the No.33 - acknowledging his role in supporting the striker who has smashed goalscoring records left, right and centre in recent seasons.

"All the best for your future!" Muller wrote alongside the montage.

"Eight special years, a lot of goals a lot of trophies, ups and downs but always respect and a real winning spirit!!"

What did Bayern say about Lewandowski exit?

As well as Muller, senior figures in the Bayern set-up also paid tribute to Lewandowski following confirmation of his transfer.

"It's good for both sides that we have clarity. Robert has earned our appreciation, he has won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him," club president Herbert Hainer affirmed in quotes published on Bayern's official website.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: "Robert Lewandowski has done great things for FC Bayern. We spoke at length with our colleagues from Barcelona and clarified the details. He said farewell this morning.

"After our trip to the USA, he'll come back one more time and we'll have a coffee together. We wish him every success at his new club."

