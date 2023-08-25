Bayern Munich in advanced talks to sign Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah as Thomas Tuchel is keen to reunite with defender

- Chelsea have told centre-back he can leave
- Chalobah yet to make an appearance this season
- Bayern in need of defensive cover
WHAT HAPPENED? The Bavarians are poised to sell Pavard to Inter in the coming days, with the two clubs agreeing on a €30 million (£26m/$33m) deal for the France international. The soon-to-be-completed move has Bayern looking elsewhere for reinforcements, and outcast Chalobah is top of their list, according to Gianluca DiMarzio.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chalobah has been a solid contributor for Chelsea over the past two seasons, making a combined 35 starts. He played under current Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel in the 2021-22 campaign, with the German manager handing Chalobah his Premier League debut.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Next matches
WHAT NEXT? The two sides will look to hash out a deal, while Chalobah may be on the bench as Chelsea take on Luton at Stamford Bridge on Friday.