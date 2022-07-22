Bayern Munich’s Mane on Liverpool exit: ‘I think it's the best decision I have taken in my career’

With the Reds, he won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup

Sadio Mane has claimed that his decision to leave Premier League side Liverpool was the best that he has made in his career to date.

The Senegal star left the Reds to join Bayern Munich and the Africa Men's Player of the Year winner affirmed he is happy being with the Bundesliga giants.

"It was not an easy decision but in life, you have to sometimes take decisions and so far I think it's the best decision I have taken in my career," Mane, the two-time Men’s Caf African Player of the Year winner, told BBC Africa Sport.

"I'm today at one of the best clubs in the world and I'm really, really happy to be at Bayern Munich and very excited to start this season."

The Uefa Champions League winner with Liverpool also pointed out what attracted him to Allianz Arena outfit.

"When Bayern Munich came to me and I saw the project, I was so, so passionate about it," Mane, who scored 111 goals and had 38 assists in his 263 appearances in the Premier League, added.

"They have big targets, because of course it's one of the best clubs in the world. I honestly want to win cups, want to win the Champions League, so if you have a team fighting for everything, it's always an easy choice.

"I spent eight years in the Premier League, and of course, I spent six wonderful years with Liverpool, and I can say we won almost everything possible."

Mane also significantly helped Teranga Lions win the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in February and says his achievements with the country are bigger than with clubs.

"Country success is always bigger [than club success] for sure, and I was really, really happy to win it," explained the forward, who also won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup with Liverpool this year.

"Of course, my dream is not only to win trophies with my country, but all the trophies possible with my clubs - that is my target.

"Winning the African Cup was the best trophy I have ever won in my life, because what made it even [more] special is my country had never won it before.

After winning the maiden Afcon trophy, the 30-year-old explained how it feels, especially when he scored the decisive penalty against Egypt five months ago in Yaounde.

"When I scored, I think I could not realise [the significance] because it's out of my imagination. I was just running and running, but I could not remember anything," he concluded.

"Like I always said, the African cup is one of the reasons why I became a football player, because when I was young, I used to watch my country, only my country, when they were playing.

"So, when I won it, it was so far the best moment in my life."