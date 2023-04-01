Bayern Munich regain their Bundesliga swagger! Thomas Tuchel era begins with Borussia Dortmund thrashing as 11th straight league title in reach

Thomas Muller bagged a brace, Kingsley Coman scored once and Dortmund gifted the hosts an own goal in Bayern Munich's 4-2 win on Saturday.

Bayern led 3-0 after 23 minutes

Take two-point lead atop Bundesliga

Dortmund lose first league game of 2023

TELL ME MORE: Bayern opened the scoring inside 15 minutes in Thomas Tuchel's first match in charge, with a blunder from goalkeeper Gregor Kobel handing the home side a 1-0 lead. Muller struck twice shortly after to put the game beyond Dortmund just over halfway through the opening period. A Kingsley Coman strike shortly after half-time added to Dortmund's misery before late goals from Emre Can and Donyell Malen made the final scoreline more respectable.

THE MVP: Muller has been in and out of form over the last few months, but he was at his best here. The German linked play well, created four chances, and never stopped running. He was rewarded for his solid showing, too, bagging a first-half brace. Tuchel loves deploying false-9s of Muller's style, and it could be a start of a successful run.

THE BIG LOSER: It was all a bit cruel for Kobel. He made an uncharacteristic error to give Bayern the lead, and his evening only got worse from there. He could have done better on Bayern's second, while his distribution was loose throughout. Kobel wasn't the only Dortmund player to have a bad game - Marco Reus was also off the pace - but it is his mistake that kicked off a miserable evening.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern now have the upper hand in the title race, and will look to maintain it when they take on Freiburg next Saturday, although they have a DFB-Pokal quarter-final to worry about before then. Dortmund, meanwhile, have a cup tie against Leipzig this Wednesday, before hosting third-placed Union Berlin next Saturday.

