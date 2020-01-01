Bayern Munich-linked Cudjoe open to Asante Kotoko return, agent reveals

The teenager's representative is not ruling out a second spell with the Porcupine Warriors

Ghanaian prodigy Matthew Anim Cudjoe could make a return to next season, despite media speculation about an imminent move abroad.

The 16-year-old spent last season on loan with the Porcupine Warriors, joining from lower division outfit Young Apostles.

Nicknamed the Ghanaian Messi because of his diminutive nature and dribbling ability, the national U17 star has been linked to after a trial stint with the German giants in February.

More teams

“Honestly, in the interest of the boy if he wants to play any team in again then it should be Asante Kotoko, it’s Kotoko’s chance to lose him if they want it that way,” Cudjoe's agent Samuel Anim Addo told Wontumi Radio.

“If there should be a foreign contract then he will leave but if not then he’s for Asante and everyone knows what my stand is so if Asante doesn’t do the right thing and lose him, I can’t be blamed because it is clear if he wants to play in Ghana again then it is Asante Kotoko.

“Currently there is no management rather the board and I have not received any call from anyone after the expiration of his contract, so far the only person in Kotoko who keeps in touch is coach Maxwell Konadu.

"I am sure they know what to do because they already know what the boy can bring on board and I am open to renegotiating with them.

“If he is to return to the club, we wouldn’t do politics like he’d travel abroad so we won’t let him play certain games or because of his age. This is what gave Maxwell the chance because he assured me he will hand him enough playing time.

"We will consider a lot of things like his diet, building, development etc before we will think of extending his contract with Kotoko."

Article continues below

Cudjoe made six league appearances and scored once during the recently cancelled Ghana Premier League ( ) season.

He was the toast of fans as Kotoko beat arch-rivals in matchweek six of the championship after coming on as a second-half substitute in Accra.

The Prestea-born is a member of Ghana's U17 side.