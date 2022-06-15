Bayern Munich legend Kuffour can’t wait to see ‘special’ Mane sign for Bavarian giants

The ex-defender feels the Senegal forward will propel the Bundesliga champions to the next level if he joins them from Liverpool

Bayern Munich legend Sammy Kuffour cannot wait to see Sadio Mane in the red shirt of the Bavarian giants.

Mane has been linked with a move to Bayern since reports emerged last month that the German champions are keen to prize him away from Liverpool, and Kuffour, who won six Bundesliga titles in 11 years in Bavaria, believes a transfer would propel the club to the next level.

“I would be more than glad to have him in a Bayern Munich shirt because he is so special,” said Kuffour, during an interview with Bundesliga official Kwamena Odum in Accra.

“If you see the way he plays his football, he can also adapt to the German league because when you play in the Premier League, you can adapt everywhere. So, I am praying and crossing my fingers that Bayern Munich will get him,” he added.

Kuffour feels Bayern, who last won the Champions League in 2020, would be in prime position to lift European club football’s biggest prize next season if they signed the Senegalese.

“It will give the Bundesliga an edge also Bayern in the Champions League next season because you can see his contributions with Liverpool in all these years he has been there. He has contributed a lot and when he comes to Bayern it will be the same, he won’t change,” said the former Bayern and Ghana defender.

Kuffour, who made 277 appearances while scoring nine goals for Bayern, knows a thing or two about winning the Champions League with Bayern, having been part of the team that won the 2000-01 crown after beating Valencia 5-4 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Mane has enhanced his status as one of the world’s top forwards, scoring 120 goals in 269 games in six years at Liverpool, including 23 last season as the Reds won a Carabao and FA Cup double before they were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City and Champions League by Real Madrid.

He, however, looks to have played his last game for Jurgen Klopp’s team following the strong links to Bayern which he is yet to confirm or deny.

The signing of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez on Tuesday is also seen as Liverpool’s response to an imminent Mane departure.