Bayern Munich in talks over deal for Barcelona's Sergi Roberto

Bayern Munich have entered into talks with Barcelona over a possible loan deal for Sergi Roberto that would potentially include an option to buy, sources have confirmed to Goal and SPOX.

The Bundesliga club, who are also in contact with the right-back's agent via an intermediary, are keen to sign a new right-sided full-back and have also considered Sergi Roberto's team-mates Sergino Dest or Emerson, albeit a move for either appears unlikely to happen.

Sergi Roberto's contract expires next summer and Barcelona do not want him to leave without a fee, with transfer discussions potentially boosted by a positive relationship between the clubs following the loan deal for Philippe Coutinho in 2019-20.

Bayern's transfer motivations

Bayern are looking for a right-back in the wake of Benjamin Pavard and Bouna Sarr's underwhelming 2020-21 campaigns. Youngsters Josip Stanisic (21) and Chris Richards (21) could play a role, but are not believed to be serious first-team competitors yet.

Like many clubs, Bayern have been hampered financially by the Covid-19 pandemic. They are not looking to spend on any more permanent signings this summer, having brought in Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, and so are exploring loan deals with an option to buy to address their area of need.

As a result, they could have an ideal transfer partner in Barcelona as the Catalan club look to clear wages from their books amid their salary-cap crisis.

Sergi Roberto's record at Barcelona

The 29-year-old played in just 15 La Liga matches last season, but before that, he had featured in at least 30 domestic games in four of the previous five campaigns.

He has a long-term affinity with the club and has been in the first team on a regular basis since 2015-16.

However, injuries have taken a toll of late, as he missed extended time with muscle problems in 2020-21.

