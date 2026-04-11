Bayern Munich duo warn Real Madrid: no one feels at ease at the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich duo Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka have expressed full confidence in the team’s ability to secure qualification and capitalise on home advantage when Real Madrid visit on Wednesday for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Last Tuesday, the Bavarians claimed a valuable 2-1 win at the Bernabéu in the first leg.

After Saturday’s resounding 5-0 Bundesliga win over St Pauli, Musiala told reporters: “Our mindset must always be positive… so yes, we will do it [qualify].”

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Goretzka, for his part, underlined the Allianz Arena’s advantage: “We’re at home, we feel comfortable there, and opponents usually don’t enjoy the same freedom. It’s still a tough game, but we’ve given ourselves a good platform from the first leg; the job is only half done.”

Asked whether he hoped for a starting place following his performance in today’s match, the German international replied frankly: “Yes, of course I always aspire to start, but we must be honest too… I think Pavlo [Aleksandar Pavlović] had a bit of a rest today, and he’ll be ready this week.”

He concluded: “I firmly believe—as every player in our squad does—that everyone must play their part, whether that’s for half an hour at the end or even in extra time. We’ll all be ready on the day against Real Madrid.”