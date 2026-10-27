Bayern Munich plot 'special welcome' for Ballon d'Or hero Harry Kane ahead of DFB-Pokal clash against Magdeburg

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Harry Kane has officially been crowned the best player in the world after picking up the 2026 Ballon d'Or in London. To celebrate this historic achievement, Bayern Munich are preparing an emotional tribute for their star striker when he returns to the Allianz Arena this week.

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Special tributes at the Allianz Arena

The Allianz Arena is preparing to host a significant celebration as Kane returns to Germany as the newly minted Ballon d'Or winner. Following a stunning season that saw him help Bayern to a domestic double, the striker was honoured at a gala at the London Palladium.

The club has confirmed that the celebrations will begin immediately upon Kane's return to domestic action. A "special welcome" has been organised for Wednesday’s DFB-Pokal fixture against Magdeburg, where the home crowd will have their first opportunity to salute the world’s best player. This will be followed by further honours during the high-stakes Bundesliga clash against rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, ensuring the striker is properly recognised in front of a capacity crowd.

Kane ends Bayern's 45-year golden drought

Kane has made history by becoming the first Bayern player to win the Ballon d’Or in 45 years. The England captain was presented with the trophy, following in the footsteps of club icons like Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who last won the award for the Bundesliga giants in 1981.

Beyond the primary golden ball, Kane also secured the Gerd Muller Trophy, cementing his status as the most lethal finisher in European football. His clinical nature in front of goal during the 2025-26 campaign proved decisive in the voting process. Other Bayern stars also fared well, with Michael Olise breaking into the top 10 of the world rankings, while Pernille Harder finished seventh in the women's category, proving the club's strength across the board.

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High praise from Munich hierarchy

President Herbert Hainer led the tributes from the club's leadership, noting that Kane’s achievement places him alongside the greatest names to ever wear the red shirt. "This is a proud day for FC Bayern. Harry Kane can do it all – and he scores goals, goals and more goals. He now joins a line with Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Müller and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge – that says everything about our history," Hainer stated.

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The sentiment was echoed by CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen, who highlighted the significance of the award for German football as a whole. "Harry Kane more than deserves this title. He’s been breaking one record after the other for years, and beyond his many goals and assists, we really value the brilliant character he brings. For a player from a German club to win the Ballon d’Or for the first time in 30 years is a strong signal for the Bundesliga," Dreesen remarked.

An inspiration for the next generation

Beyond the goals, the Bayern staff focused on Kane's leadership and influence on the younger members of the squad. Sporting director Christoph Freund described the forward as a unique personality in the modern game.

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"Harry is a great guy, you very rarely come across someone like him: world-class yet so down-to-earth. Harry has taken the centre-forward role to a whole new level – he’s an inspiration, especially for young players. He’s undoubtedly one of the greatest in football history," Freund said.