'Are Bayern Munich disrespecting world class Afcon winner Mane?' - Fans after Barcelona victory

The 30-year-old Lion of Teranga failed to score for a sixth straight fixture as the Bavarians defeated the Catalans at the Allianz Arena

Supporters across the world have been left puzzled by the performance of Sadio Mane who failed to score for Bayern Munich in their 2-0 Uefa Champions League victory against Barcelona on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Senegal international was handed a start in the Group C fixture at the Allianz Arena but the Bavarians needed second-half goals courtesy of Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane to defeat the Catalans and take control of the group.

Mane, who moved to Bayern from Liverpool at the start of the campaign, has now gone for six matches in all competitions without finding the back of the net.

His last goal came on August 21, when Bayern smashed Bochum 7-0 while his season opener came in the 6-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt on August 5 in Bundesliga.

A number of fans have discussed Mane's run without a goal on social media, others blaming coach Julian Nagelsmann for playing the Lion of Teranga out of position while some feel he is not getting enough support from his teammates.

MSZ opened the debate on Twitter by saying: "Bayern forcing Mane to play in a new position… are they disrespecting the world-class Afcon winner? He should move to a club that respects African players and let them play in their natural position."

His sentiments were echoed by DEJI, who said: "This question is for those who understand football only: When did Sadio [Mane] become a centre forward? Why is he being played out of position?

Meanwhile, B L O O D L I N E cut a frustrated figure stating Bayern players are not keen to pass the ball to Mane: "Exactly my thought... Just making Mane run on the pitch for nothing," he said adding: "The entire time I was only watching the German boys play their game ignoring Sadio."

Vincent Brian added: "Yeah true... Julian Nagelsmann style of football is boring and annoying," he said adding: "For sometime now, he just making Sadio Mane run on the pitch for nothing."

"What is happening to Mane in Germany?" Benedict Owusu posed a question adding: "I hear he’s missing Mohamed [Salah] and Luiz Diaz."

Owusu's statement on Salah comes after the Egypt international scored in Liverpool's 2-1 victory against Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday.