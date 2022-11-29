Bayern CEO Kahn rules out Ronaldo transfer approach after his Man Utd exit

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has ruled out the possibility of signing free agent Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo not in the plans

Calls Kane a "very good player"

Bayern continue their hunt for a striker

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bayern Munich boss has again clarified the club's stance on Ronaldo and has "ruled out" a move for the Portuguese forward, despite him being a free agent after his exit from Manchester United. Previously, in July, he had mentioned that although he rates Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a transfer would not fit Die Roten's philosophy.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I can rule out a move for Ronaldo. We’ve considered it, we all love Ronaldo but strategy is different. We have a clear idea, philosophy of how our squad should be put together," Kahn told Sky Sports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Kahn did not hide his admiration for Kane and responded to the rumours that have been linking the Bundesliga champions with the Tottenham Hotspur forward.

Bayern are actively looking for a striker who could fill in the void left by Robert Lewandowski, who departed for Barcelona in the summer. It has been reported that the club is even willing to put down €100 million for the 29-year-old. Kane has a contract with the north London club until 2024 and is said to be reluctant to extend his stay.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Kane has scored 12 goals in 15 games this season in the Premier League and has struck once in six games in the Champions League. At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he failed to score in the Three Lions' first two games but provided two assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? The forward will be looking to open his account in the ongoing World Cup when he takes to the pitch against Wales on Tuesday evening.