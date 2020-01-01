Bayern are in a different stratosphere to Chelsea - Sutton

The Blues were roundly beaten at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, with the Bundesliga champions looking a class apart

were in “a different stratosphere” to in their last-16 clash on Tuesday, according to Chris Sutton.

A brace for Serge Gnabry and a goal from Robert Lewandowski in a 3-0 home defeat has left the Blues teetering on the brink of European elimination.

Things got worse for Frank Lampard as Marcos Alonso was sent off late on while Jorginho is also suspended for the second leg after picking up a booking.

"It’s one to forget for Frank Lampard,” Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“They were just outclassed. They defended resolutely first-half, but they struggled to get out and you felt it was coming. Bayern Munich were just in a different stratosphere.

"It was an absolute mauling for Chelsea. We can sit here and pick the bones out of Chelsea but Bayern were so good. Manuel Neuer wasn't worked in the second half and the 3-0 scoreline flatters Chelsea.

"Chelsea are not at the same level. It was a really harrowing night for Chelsea and Frank. They’ll have to regroup and hope they get the first goal in Munich. Can you see a way back for Chelsea? I don’t want to be too negative but absolutely not.”

Bayern dominated the play at Stamford Bridge, with 63 per cent possession and 16 shots to Chelsea’s nine.

Defeat meant Chelsea are now enduring their worst season at home for 34 years, having already lost seven times on home soil before Bayern arrived.

But Sutton believes the leaders would be a match for anyone on such good form.

"What impressed me about Bayern Munich was their desire to get the ball back,” he added.

“There are no prima donnas in this side. If you were you wouldn't want to face this side in this form.

"I think Bayern Munich can do what they did tonight, on their day, to absolutely anyone. I think they are that good.

"There was a negativity around Bayern at the start of the season but they are gaining confidence week by week. They are just going to go from strength to strength. They don't seem to have a weakness."