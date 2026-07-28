Bayer Leverkusen are competing on both the domestic and European stage this season. To watch Bayer live in every competition, though, you'll need subscriptions with several different providers.

Here's where you can watch Bayer Leverkusen's matches.

Bayer Leverkusen, all the information on coverage at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting B04's matches live on TV and livestream?

Watch Bayer Leverkusen live on TV and livestream in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB Cup

Sky and DAZN are sharing Bundesliga coverage this season. Friday's matches and every individual Saturday fixture are shown exclusively on Sky.

You can stream the pay-TV broadcaster's coverage on WOW and in the SkyGo app.

DAZN is also showing the Bundesliga this season in conference format. On Saturdays and during the midweek rounds, you can watch the matches simultaneously in the Bundesliga conference on DAZN. The pay-TV broadcaster also shows the Sunday fixtures live and exclusively on TV and livestream. DAZN streams the Bundesliga on its website and in the DAZN app.

The Bundesliga is also available on free-to-air TV this season. Sat.1 is showing matches on selected dates, including the opening games of the first and second halves of the season and the final Friday match before the winter break. After taking over from Sky , RTL is also offering some Bundesliga coverage on free-to-air TV.

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In the Europa League, you can watch Bayer Leverkusen's matches live on RTL . Selected games are shown in full on free-to-air TV on RTL or Nitro.

Most matches, however, are streamed on RTL+. While RTL is a free-to-air broadcaster, RTL+ is a paid platform.

Sky is showing every DFB Cup match live and in full this season on pay TV and livestream. Selected matches from each round are also being shown on free-to-air TV.

ARD and ZDF are handling the free-to-air coverage of the DFB Cup.

Bayer Leverkusen, all the information on coverage at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting B04's matches live on TV and livestream? Live ticker on SPOX

SPOX is covering selected Bayer Leverkusen matches with a live ticker. You can find the live tickers for B04's matches on our homepage. Click here

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Bayer Leverkusen, all the information on coverage at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting B04's matches live on TV and livestream? The club at a glance