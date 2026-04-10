Bayer Leverkusen: all broadcast details at a glance: Which channel or platform is showing B04’s matches live on TV or via livestream?

Bayer Leverkusen faces a challenging season on both the domestic and international stages. However, to watch Bayer’s matches live across all competitions, you’ll need several subscriptions from different providers.

Here’s a quick guide to the broadcasters covering Bayer Leverkusen’s matches.

Below is a quick guide to every broadcaster showing B04’s matches live on TV and online.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal live on TV and via livestream

In the Bundesliga this season, Sky and DAZN share the broadcast rights. Friday and Saturday matches are shown exclusively on Sky.

Sky’s pay-TV channel is also available to stream on WOW and in the SkyGo app.

This season, DAZN is showing the Bundesliga via a multi-match feed. On Saturdays and during midweek fixtures, you can watch the matches simultaneously on DAZN’s Bundesliga multi-match feed. In addition, the pay-TV channel broadcasts Sunday’s matches live and exclusively on TV and via livestream. DAZN streams the Bundesliga on its website or via the DAZN app.

Free-to-air viewers can also catch selected matches on Sat.1, including the opening rounds and the last Friday game before the winter break. Following Sky’s takeover, RTL will broadcast additional fixtures without a subscription.

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In the Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen’s matches are primarily shown live on DAZN. The platform streams 186 of the 203 fixtures, either as single games or in a multi-match conference.

Amazon Prime Video also streams the competition, hosting a different live top match every Tuesday.

Should Bayer Leverkusen reach the Champions League final this season, the match will be shown live and in full on free-to-air TV, with ZDF broadcasting the game.

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Sky has the rights to show every DFB Cup match live on pay-TV and via livestream, while selected ties from each round will also air on free-to-air television.

ARD and ZDF handle the free-to-air coverage.

Bayer Leverkusen: all broadcast details at a glance: Who shows / streams B04’s matches live on TV or online? Live ticker on SPOX

SPOX also provides a live ticker for selected Bayer Leverkusen matches; visit our homepage for direct access.

Bayer Leverkusen: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting B04’s matches live on TV and via livestream? A brief profile of the club