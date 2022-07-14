The battle for Isco! Ronaldo's agent Mendes helping sort transfer as Sevilla & Roma chase Real Madrid outcast

The Spain international playmaker has become a free agent this summer, but he is unlikely to find himself without a club for long

Isco has been a free agent since reaching the end of his contract at Real Madrid, with the 30-year-old enjoying a well-earned break over the summer, but he is now charging his agent with the task of finding him a new club for the 2022-23 campaign. GOAL has learned that a number of suitors have emerged for the Spain international playmaker.

Isco has been working with Jorge Mendes, the representative of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, since May and has drawn up a list of criteria that he would like an ideal next employer to meet.

Which club will Isco sign for?

The five-time Champions League winner would prefer to remain in Spain when making his next move, with his salary demands set to be lowered in order to bring more interested parties to the table.

He would welcome the opportunity to link up with Sevilla , with former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui a big fan of his undoubted ability.

Unfortunately, the board in Andalusia are not so sure, with questions being asked of whether another 30-year-old is the right addition to a squad that already boasts plenty of seasoned campaigners – especially in midfield where the likes of Papu Gomez and Ivan Rakitic operate.

Any deal for Isco, even with his reduced demands taken into account, would make him one of the highest earners at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, and there are obvious financial issues to be taken into account.

Mendes, though, boasts a strong relationship with Sevilla, having completed many deals with them across recent transfer windows. He also represents Lopetegui and striker Rafa Mir, meaning that his involvement in any discussions could be key.

Sevilla, though, would find it impossible to complete a deal for Isco as things stand, with departures having to be sanctioned before any marquee additions can be acquired.

Jules Kounde and Oliver Torres are among those that could be offloaded, but the latter is fighting against a move elsewhere and that could make life difficult when it comes to identifying and securing reinforcements.

Who else is interested in Isco?

Alongside Sevilla, it is understood that Jose Mourinho would happily welcome Isco onto the books at Roma.

The Portuguese coach is another with close ties to Mendes, but Italy does not appeal to the 38-times capped international at this stage.

Roma would also only be able to offer him Europa League football in 2022-23, whereas Sevilla will be gracing the Champions League once again.

Isco is aware that he cannot afford to be too picky, though, as he mulls over his next destination. Any delay at this point could see him miss the start of the new season, which would result in him playing catch-up when it comes to building form and fitness.

