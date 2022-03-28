Bassey on Super Eagles debut: It is 'harder to breathe' in Africa

Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey has admitted it was difficult for him to breathe after making his debut for the Super Eagles in their first meeting of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana which ended in a 0-0 draw on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who currently turns out for Scottish giants Rangers, came on as a second-half substitute for Zaidu in the 64th minute and helped the Super Eagles keep a clean sheet in the match at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Bassey has now explained how it felt to don the Super Eagles jersey, the condition of playing in Africa for the first time, and the reception he received from his teammates since joining them in camp.

“It was an honour to represent this great nation,” Bassey said as quoted by Scottish Daily Express. “Playing in Africa is a lot more physical, it’s just adjusting to the environment, the pitch, the weather, and it’s harder to breathe so it’s just adjusting to it.

“The reception has been amazing. I’ve known some of the boys for quite a while and they are all welcoming. They are a good bunch of boys with experience that I can learn from.”

On whether Nigeria stands a chance to win the second meeting, Bassey said: “Obviously, we will get the win.”

Born in Italy, Bassey was eligible to play for Italy, Nigeria, or England at the international level.

In 2021, Bassey committed his international future to Nigeria when he accepted a call-up for their 2022 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers and finally made his debut against the Black Stars on Friday.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s assistant coach Emmanuel Amuneke has confirmed winger Samuel Chukwueze picked a slight knock during the first meeting and will be accessed for the return leg in Abuja.

The Villarreal player started against Ghana but was withdrawn for Emmanuel Dennis.

"Chukwueze has some little pains in the back of the muscle,” Amuneke told reporters as quoted by allnigeriasoccer.com.

Article continues below

On the second game against Ghana, Amuneke said: “We need to win but we just have to be respectful and calm, let us play, and let us not be too noisy.”

The Super Eagles will host the Black Stars at Abuja National Stadium on Tuesday.