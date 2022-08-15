Bassey: 'Not my problem people don't know' Nigerian's qualities - Schreuder defends Ajax new signing

The Super Eagle might make his Eredivisie debut on Sunday as they make a trip to Sparta Rotterdam

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has defended the signing of Nigeria international Calvin Bassey stating it is not his fault that some may not know about the defender's qualities.

The Dutch champions paid a transfer fee of €23 million to Rangers FC for the services of the youngster who consistently performed for the Gers and the Super Eagles.

The versatile defender was signed to fill the void left by Lisandro Martinez, who completed his move to Manchester United in a £55m deal.

Bassey made his debut for Ajax in the Super Cup against PSV Eindhoven, coming in as a substitute in place of Owen Wijndal but was red carded, for a clumsy challenge, as his team lost the match 5-3. However, his current manager insists the 22-year-old is a quality player and has proven that in Scotland.

"If we all saw Rangers last year, then every football connoisseur should know what his qualities are. If people don't know that, it is not my problem," Schreuder said as quoted by Ajax Showtime.

"Offensively, constructively, it could sometimes be better, but he is already really working on it and he was also working on that with Giovanni van Bronckhorst."

The 49-year-old further lauded the Super Eagle for his ambitions while on the pitch and termed him as an excellent purchase. He insists Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst put the player in a position that will enable him to play good football.

"That is also a Dutch trainer [Van Bronckhorst] who likes to do that [play good football] and that is why he has also put him in the centre. If you have looked at that carefully, he can play well at left-back and as a central defender.

"He is a guy with a huge drive who wants to achieve something and I think it's an excellent purchase."

Bassey might make his Eredivisie debut on Sunday as Ajax make a trip to Sparta Rotterdam.