After a breakout campaign with Rangers, the Super Eagles man moved to the Netherlands despite attracting interest from England

Nigeria defender Calvin Bassey has revealed why he overlooked the Premier League and instead joined Ajax in the Eredivisie.

The 22-year-old joined the Dutch giants, who outbid Brighton & Hove Albion, from Rangers, with whom he won the Scottish Cup and reached the Europa League final under manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

"Every year you see new young players playing for Ajax in the Champions League, each and every one of them talents who are getting better and better," Bassey told Daily Record.

"That development appeals to me, and here I can play for trophies, watch myself grow and play with all the good players around me.

"Returning to England might have been the safest option for me, and, of course, I know the language and the Premier League is a great competition. But it did not outweigh my desire to move to Ajax.

"I didn't count on anything. Many things can go wrong in transfers, and there was interest from other clubs too. But when I saw how hard Ajax were working to sign me, I got really excited."

The Super Eagles defender suffered a blow on his debut for his new club when he was red-carded after he came on as a substitute against PSV Eindhoven as Ajax lost 5-3 in the Johan Cruyff Shield on July 30.

Despite the setback, Bassey is happy in his new environment, especially after a friendly reception.

"I am grateful to Rangers for everything and very happy that I can play now for Ajax. It's been overwhelming since I arrived. Ajax feels like one big family to me," he added.

"The way I was received by the players and the people around the team immediately felt very good.

"They helped me with everything. This is very important for a new player in a new country. The Dutch guys help me, but also the other foreign players.

"Of course, they know what is involved and have already experienced what is new about Ajax or the Netherlands. The language, culture, customs, you name it."

The former Leicester City youth star also recalled how he almost gave up his football ambitions amid pressure from his mother.

"It was only seven years ago that I considered giving up football. I was 15, it was summer and I didn't have a professional club," he continued.

"In those years, I played in London for various amateur teams and played a lot of street football. For me, football was everything.

"My mother insisted that I should do my best in school, that was my future. I did, I followed all the lessons with interest, but once I got out of school, I grabbed the ball and I was on my way. But as much as I wanted to be a footballer, I had less and less faith in it."