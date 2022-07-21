Bassey leaves 'historic and amazing' Rangers for Ajax promising to always 'be a Ger'

The 22-year-old defender penned a five-year deal with the Dutch champions after joining them on Wednesday

New Ajax signing Calvin Bassey has stated 'he never experienced anything like Ibrox' after ending his stay at Rangers.

The Super Eagle penned a five-year contract with the 36-time Dutch league champions who coughed up £23 million to the Gers, including variables where the amount could increase to £26.5 million.

The versatile defender, in his farewell message, appreciated the Scottish heavyweights for giving him a chance to play for them and thanked his teammates as well for the conducive environment they created.

"Firstly, I just want to thank God for giving me this opportunity to play for a club that is as historic and amazing as Rangers," Bassey posted on his Instagram account.

"I want to thank the manager and the coaching staff. For the trust they put in me and for helping me to develop both as a person and as a player.

"I want to thank my teammates for all their help. I came here to play football but I am leaving with brothers for life."

The 22-year-old has also thanked the fans for the moments they shared before wishing his former team the best in their future assignments.

"I want to thank all the fans. You were truly incredible. I have never experienced anything like Ibrox," Bassey added.

"You will always have a place in my heart - once a Ger, always a Ger. Finally, I wish the team all the best and plenty of success for the future."

Meanwhile, Rangers have thanked the West African for his contribution to ensuring the team managed to achieve several historic milestones before leaving for Ajax.

"[Bassey] leaves with best wishes from everyone at Rangers and we thank him for his hard work and commitment over the past two seasons," the club said in a statement.

"The 22-year-old joined Rangers from Leicester City for a Training Compensation Fee in the summer of 2020, making 65 appearances for the Light Blues.

Bassey played his part in Rangers’ historic 55th league title victory, and won the 2022 Scottish Cup, while also having a huge role in the incredible Uefa Europa League run to the final in Seville last season.

"We wish Calvin all the best for his future career."

Ajax hope Bassey will capably fill the void left by Lisandro Martinez, who completed his move to Manchester United in a £55m deal earlier this week.

Before his move to Rangers, the Nigerian joined Leicester at the age of 15 and, after successful trials, he developed through the club’s youth ranks and had regular appearances for both the U18 and U23 sides.

He made his professional debut for the Scottish giants on August 9 against St Mirren as a substitute as they picked up a 3-0 victory in a league duel.

Bassey was eligible to play for Italy, England, or Nigeria at the international level, but chose the Super Eagles over the European nations.