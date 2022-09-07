Bassey a great signing for Ajax with great physicality - Schreuder

The 22-year-old Super Eagle moved to the Dutch outfit in the summer and has already cemented a starting role

Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder has praised the impact of defender Calvin Bassey since he signed for the side from Rangers.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international moved to the Dutch outfit from the Scottish giants at the start of the season and he has been a pillar at the back for the champions, who are still unbeaten in the Eredivisie.

Despite missing the first two matches owing to suspension, he has played in every minute of the last three and he capped last Saturday's 4-0 victory against Cambuur with an assist.

Ahead of their Uefa Champions League fixture against his former side at Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday, Ajax boss Schreuder was asked to provide a progress update of the Super Eagle.

“He is a great signing for us, we are very happy he is here and in our team," Schreuder said as quoted by Scottsman, adding: “He is a very positive guy, he has great physicality and he brings a lot of energy to the team.

"He is improving all the time and I am happy he is with us. He has a lot of confidence in himself, he plays for a club that’s very dominant on the pitch.

“He has to learn on the pitch and as the trainer I am always looking for aspects of his play where he can get better. He has already shown fast progress in his learning.”

In a previous interview, former Manchester United defender Daley Blind, who currently plays alongside Bassey for Ajax, echoed this sentiment and described the Super Eagle as strong and a player who enjoys the physical side of the game.

“Already we can see that he Calvin [Bassey] is a big talent,” Blind said adding: “We can see he is strong and enjoys the physical side of the game – but he is also comfortable on the ball and playing out from the back – and that is the style of football threat we try to play at Ajax."

Last season, Bassey managed 29 games for Rangers and created three assists.