Basigi names Ghana U20 women's squad for Morocco test

The Black Princesses gaffer has called up 30 players for his side's friendly with the North Africans in Accra later this month

U20 women's coach Yusif Basigi has called up 30 players for an international friendly with in Accra.

The Black Princesses will face the Atlas Lionesses for the second time this year following an initial meeting in Morocco in preparations for their U20 Women's World Cup qualifying matches.

At the Mohammed VI Stadium, goals from Milot Pokuaa and Faustina Akpor could not save Basigi's ladies from defeat as they threw away a goal lead to lose 3-2 to their hosts in Casablanca.

After strikes from Ghizaine Chebbak, Ouinekh Hanane and Hanane Ait El Haj gave the Moroccans a comeback win, coach Basigi will hope his side's profit from their home advantage this term.

In the build-up to the warm-up fixture, the Hasaacas Ladies handler is counting on the bulk of players that featured in the previous meeting in Morocco, with a mix of some fresh domestic talents.

The 30 players and officials are due in camp at the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE), Prampram from Thursday, November 19 and will, on arrival undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test.

With the cancellation of the 2020 U20 Women's World Cup due to Covid-19 outbreak, the Ghanaian side will be aiming to continue preparations for the qualifiers for the 2022 edition.

FULL SQUAD

Grace Baanwa (Hasaacas Ladies FC), Kerrie McCarthy (Kumasi Sports Academy), Cynthia Kolan (Pearl Pia Ladies FC), Justice Tweneboah (Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC), Tedina Sekyere (Dreams Ladies FC), Nina Norshie (Valued Girls FC), Faustina Aidoo (Hasaacas Ladies FC), Queenabel Amankrah (Hasaacas Ladies FC), Cecilia Hagan (Sea Lions Ladies FC), Evelyn Badu (Hasaacas Ladies FC), Azumah Bugre (Army Ladies FC), Jaqueline Owusu (Dreamz Ladies FC), Suzy Dede Teye (Ladystrikers FC), Peterson Kundock (Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC), Fuseina Mumuni (Pearl Pia Ladies FC), Grace Acheampong (Ashtown Ladies FC), Mukarama Abdullah (Northern Ladies FC), Milot Abena Pokua (Hasaacas Ladies FC0, Doris Boaduwa (Hasaacas Ladies FC), Rahama Jafar (Northern Ladies FC), Lauratu Issaka (Mfantseman Ladies FC), Faustina Akpo (Berry Ladies FC), Joyce Larbi (Kumasi Sports Academy), Abigail Tutuwa (Prisons Ladies FC), Rafia Kulchire (Hasaacas Ladies FC), Diana Antwi (Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC), Comfort Yeboah (Soccer Intellectuals FC), Sophia Dadzie (Sea Lions Ladies FC), Selina Abalansa (Soccer Intellectuals Ladies FC), Sandra Owusu Ansah (Supreme Ladies FC).