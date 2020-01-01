Bashir Hayford keeping Ghana technical director job hopes alive

Former Somalia coach Bashir Hayford remains upbeat about his chances of landing 's technical director position.

The erstwhile Ghana women's trainer is reportedly among three indigenous men listed for the job by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Three expatriates are also in contention, with all six candidates having already gone through interviews.

"I’m praying to God the Ghana Football Association will give me a chance to serve as a technical director," Hayford told West FM.

“If I get the job, I will be able to meet all the coaches in Ghana as well as the national teams and also our clubs on how to turn things around to develop our football in the country."

While the GFA is yet to release the identity of the six candidates, media reports say University of Cape Coast associate professor of physical education and sports psychology Joseph Kwame Mintah is among the leading contenders.

Former and coach Abdul Malik Jabir, who applied for the job, is however out of the running, having revealed his inability to make the list for the interview stage.

Hayford's last job in Ghana was leading the national women's team to the 2018 (Afcon) on home soil.

It was not a good experience as the Black Queens disappointingly failed to make it past the group stage.

The coach also worked with Ghana Premier League sides , and as well as the national men's U17 side.

According to a recent publication by the GFA, "the technical director role is a prerequisite of Fifa and Ghana intends to appoint his successor as soon as possible.

"The new technical director will be responsible for the technical development and progress of the GFA.

"His responsibilities also include planning and executing a long-term view of how to continually raise standards and innovations both on and off the pitch and to ensure that the path from development teams, (junior national teams) to Ghana men's senior team (Black Stars) and women’s senior team (Black Queens) are always integrated, learning is shared and the basic principles of how we play are integrated.

"The select committee is expected to submit their report to the Executive Council and once approval is given, the new Technical Director will be announced."

Ghana is on the search for a new technical director following the exit of long-serving Francis Oti Akenteng.

