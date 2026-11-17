Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has delivered a scathing assessment of his side's 5-0 defeat to Germany. Verbruggen insisted that a lack of basic intensity and commitment made the heavy loss shameful.
Defensive collapse at the Olympiastadion
The Netherlands endured a miserable evening in Berlin as they were comprehensively dismantled 5-0 by Germany in their final UEFA Nations League group match. Despite already booking their place in the quarter-finals, Xavi Hernandez's side were overrun in every department during a disastrous second half.
Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen was forced to pick the ball out of his net five times as strikes from Derry Scherhant, Florian Wirtz, Nico Schlotterbeck, and Brajan Gruda condemned the Oranje to a heavy defeat.
Verbruggen admits lingering anger
Speaking to NOS after the match, a visibly frustrated Verbruggen made no attempt to hide his fury over the manner of the performance, pointing out that tactical explanations fell short of addressing the root problem.
"I am still angry. This had nothing to do with tactics or footballing qualities, but it is still too early to put your finger on the sore spot," Verbruggen stated with suppressed anger.
The goalkeeper emphasised that fundamental standards had slipped during the rout.
Questioning attitude and commitment
Expanding on his post-match thoughts, Verbruggen stressed that wearing the national shirt demands absolute maximum energy and commitment in every single duel, which he felt was missing against the hosts.
"It should never be down to the attitude. Everyone has an orange lion on their chest and has to go all out. Every single match. Today was an away game against Germany," Verbruggen said.
"The foundation of football is always intensity, energy, and commitment. That was lacking in flashes today. Germany is too good for that. They scored five, but it could just as easily have been eight. This was shameful."
Picking up the pieces for March
Though the Netherlands progress to the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals as group runners-up behind Germany, the psychological scars of this heavy defeat will take time to heal.
Verbruggen's blunt honesty highlights the urgent internal reflection required within the Dutch squad. Xavi Hernandez's men must rebuild their foundational resilience before competitive action resumes in the spring.
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.