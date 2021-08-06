Barreto gets backing from former Asante Kotoko ace

The Porcupine Warriors head coach has been applauded for revealing some of the challenges at the club

Former Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Malik Jabir has no qualms with the public outburst of current club boss Mariano Barreto concerning a perceived current poor status of the club.

Barreto has come under criticism for going public with a brutal assessment of the Kumasi-based side, which he described as unworthy of being called a ‘big team’.

While his remarks have been hailed by a section of fans, another group find the utterance inappropriate, going on to call for his head.

“I see nothing wrong with what Coach Mariano Barreto said about Kotoko,” Jabir, who also featured for Kotoko during his playing days, told Ashh FM.

“We shouldn’t take what Barreto is saying personally but rather we should accept it in good fate and work on it.

“The timing and the platforms he Barreto talked about Kotoko doesn’t matter.

“Coming out to tell Ghanaians the truth, there’s no time and I’m applauding him for telling the truth and it is a wakeup call to Kotoko to improve on their mistakes and work on the team.”

On Thursday, Barreto held no punches in a radio interview, going on to threaten resignation should the club’s conditions not improve.

"I know Asante Kotoko fans won't be happy with this but I must say it. Asante Kotoko is only a big name and not a big team because they lack so many things a big team should be having,” he told Nhyira FM.

"A big team should have their own physiotherapy room, a strong youth team, philosophy, video room, amongst other infrastructure.

"I don't know where the Asante Kotoko secretariat is located. I haven't been there before since my appointment.

"I have been in Ghana for the past four months to handle Asante Kotoko but I don't know where it is located. I signed my contract in Accra at a hotel. 'Is it located at the stadium [Baba Yara Sports Stadium]?

The Portuguese, who was appointed Kotoko head coach in March, guided the team to a second-place finish in the just-ended Ghana Premier League.

In the Ghana FA Cup, the Kumasi-based outfit suffered elimination in the quarter-final.

"It will be an insult on me if I continue as head coach of Asante Kotoko in the same conditions I have already complained about," added the 64-year-old.

"There are other coaches out there who will be happy to work in these conditions, but not me.

“Without a physio room, video room and a technical office, there’s no way I will continue working with Kotoko."

Kotoko are 23-time Ghana champions and two-time African champions.