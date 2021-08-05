Barreto: Asante Kotoko are a big name but not a big team

The Portuguese has expressed his displeasure at the state of affairs of the 23-time Ghana Premier League champions

Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto has lamented the state of the club, saying the Kumasi-based outfit currently does not qualify to be called a "big team".

The future of the Portuguese has become uncertain after the Porcupine Warriors lost out on the Ghana Premier League title to archrivals Hearts of Oak last month.

Then the club was eliminated from the Ghana FA Cup.

"I know Asante Kotoko fans won't be happy with this but I must say it," Barreto told Nhyira FM on Thursday.

"Asante Kotoko is only a big name and not a big team because they lack so many things a big team should be having.

"A big team should have their own physiotherapy room, a strong youth team, philosophy, video room, amongst other infrastructure."

Barreto was appointed Kotoko coach in March, replacing Abdulai Gazelle.

He signed a renewable one-and-a-half-year contract, a deal which is expected to keep him in Kumasi until the end of next season.

"I don't know where the Asante Kotoko secretariat is located. I haven't been there before since my appointment," he added.

"I have been in Ghana for the past four months to handle Asante Kotoko but I don't know where it is located. I signed my contract in Accra at a hotel.

''Is it located at the stadium [Baba Yara Sports Stadium]?"

The Kotoko job is Barreto's second coaching stint in Ghana.

Between 2003 and 2004, the Portuguese led the nation's senior and U23 national men's football teams, guiding the latter to the Athens Olympic Games in Greece.

"It will be an insult on me if I continue as head coach of Asante Kotoko in the same conditions I have already complained about," said the 64-year-old.

"There are other coaches out there who will be happy to work in these conditions, but not me.

“Without a physio room, video room and a technical office, there’s no way I will continue working with Kotoko."

Unarguably Ghana's biggest club in terms of fanbase, Kotoko are also the most successful club in the history of the Premier League, with 23 titles.

They were also African champions in 1970 and 1983.