Barcelona's victory over Atletico may prove decisive in La Liga title race, says Sergi Roberto

The full back believes the Catalans victory could prove important occasion in the battle for the championship

defender Sergi Roberto claimed his side's 1-0 victory over on Sunday could prove a pivotal moment in the title race.

The Catalan club were second best for much of the fixture at the Wanda Metropolitano but Lionel Messi scored a dramatic winner four minutes from time.

It helped Barca leapfrog back to the top of the table – albeit on goal difference – but provided a huge psychological boost.

"We knew that their fans were going to pressure us and it was the case," Roberto told Marca.

"Matches like these are where the league can be decided, and we have had to suffer to win.

"But there is a long way to go, and many teams will pose a threat."

16 - Diego Simeone is winless in his managerial #LaLiga career against Barcelona (GP16 D6 L10). In fact, FC Barcelona are the opponent they have faced the most times without winning. Damn. pic.twitter.com/Yq5eq3Dtwb — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 1, 2019

Roberto said he could not choose between Messi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Barcelona's man of the match.

forward Messi scored Barcelona's winner with a stunning curling effort.

However, Barcelona were indebted to Ter Stegen's heroics in goal as he pulled off two incredible saves to deny Mario Hermoso and Alvaro Morata.

"Marc has made two good saves and Messi has decided the game," added the 27-year-old.

"It is a victory for the group. Atletico have pressurised us a lot. They created a couple of very clear chances."

Atletico's Saul Niguez felt Messi was the biggest factor in the Catalan side's victory.

"The one who makes the difference is Leo," Saul said.

"Because he is the one who gets it. Ter Stegen has managed to get a couple of balls, fortunately, although another has been with great quality. For me, the best has been Messi.

"We have played a great game, Barcelona has not had many chances, but when it appears Leo is able to do what he does with terrible ease, that's why he is the best.

"The team has given everything, but what counts is the victory."

Ter Stegen said he was just doing his job when asked about his brilliance between the posts.

The international believes the victory over Atletico will boost Barcelona's confidence for the challenges ahead.

Article continues below

"These matches make us grow as a team and that is what it is about," Ter Stegen added.

"We knew that it is a very difficult game. It is normal that they have made chances, because they have a lot of quality.

"But defensively we have played well and in the end we have scored a goal that helped win an important game."