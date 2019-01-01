Barcelona wonderkid Xavi Simons announces departure from Liga giants

The 16-year-old, who is considered to be one of the hottest prospects within the famed La Masia academy system, is ready to make a fresh start

Xavi Simons, a 16-year-old held in the highest regard by , has announced that he is to leave the Liga giants.

The announcement, which has been made on the Dutch youngster’s social media accounts, comes as something of a shock.

Simons is considered to be one of the hottest prospects within the famed La Masia academy system.

He has, however, opted against committing to an extended stay.

Rumours regarding a breakdown in talks between Barca and Simons, who is represented by ‘super agent’ Mino Raiola, emerged recently after supposedly positive noises coming out of Catalonia.

A parting of ways has now been confirmed, with an exciting talent being tipped to reach the very top preparing to take on a new challenge.

Simons said in a statement: “Today is not easy, as saying goodbye is one of the hardest things in life and today it’s my turn to say goodbye to what has been my home, my family, my life for as long as I can remember.

“It was a dream come true when I put on my first Barca jersey nine years ago as a pre-benjamin (under-8) player.

“Through the years I have experienced victories and defeats, I have fallen and gotten back up time and time again.

“Through it all, my team-mates, my coaches and the entire staff at La Masia have been there by my side, every single day.

“Even if I am only 16 years old, I have also felt the love and support of hundreds of thousands of Barca fans that wanted me to keep growing and someday make it to the Camp Nou.

“To all of you, I can only say: thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart, I will never forget our time together and will forever cherish the memories.

Article continues below

“As I am about to start a new and exciting adventure away from Barcelona, this club, its people and its fans will always hold a special place in my heart.

“Forca Barca!”

It has been suggested that Simons could trade one European superpower for another, with giants said to be keen on acquiring his potential.