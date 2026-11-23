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Barcelona’s pursuit of emerging defensive talent Ruud Nijstad has hit a significant roadblock ahead of the winter transfer window. The highly-rated Twente centre-back has publicly distanced himself from a mid-season move to Catalonia, prioritising his development in the Eredivisie over a high-profile switch to La Liga.

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Developing at Twente remains the priority

The 18-year-old Dutchman has emerged as a primary target for Barcelona as they look to bolster their backline with young talent. However, following Twente's recent 2-1 victory over Willem II, the defender made it clear that he is not looking for a change of scenery just yet. His performance in that fixture, where he played the full 90 minutes, only served to underline why some of Europe's biggest clubs are monitoring his rapid progression.

Speaking after the match, Nijstad addressed the mounting speculation regarding his future and his intentions for the current campaign. “I consciously made the decision to stay, in any case, one more year at FC Twente. I think I still have much to learn and here I can do it very well,” the defender explained to De Telegraaf, as quoted by Sport.

Thriving Eredivisie starlet in no rush

The highly-rated starlet is absolutely thriving in the Eredivisie, soaking up the positive atmosphere and letting his football do the talking. Flying high with his current club, the youngster is perfectly content with his rapid development and the squad's impressive run of form. Opting to continue his sensational trajectory in the Netherlands, the youngster is clearly prioritizing guaranteed minutes and a winning environment over a premature leap to the La Liga giants.

"I'm having a lot of fun, we have a good team, we are playing well and personally things are also going well for me,” he added.

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Awareness of the Blaugrana interest

Despite his commitment to his current club, Nijstad is well aware of the headlines he is making in Spain. He revealed that he has even seen the front pages linking him with Hansi Flick's side, admitting that he keeps copies of the reports at his home as a memento of his rising profile. It is clear that while the interest is flattering, it has not yet managed to turn his head or distract him from his professional duties.

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"Yes, I have seen it. I even have the newspaper at home. Someone bought it for me and brought it to me. It's a nice memory,” the defender confessed when asked about the media coverage in Barcelona. He remained grounded regarding the rumours, stating: "It's nice that they talk about you there, but I'm focused on performing with FC Twente."

Transfer battle among European giants

Barcelona are certainly not the only club captivated by the teenager's potential. Heavyweights such as Bayern Munich and Chelsea have also been linked with the centre-back, who is currently valued at approximately €20 million. This price tag reflects his status as one of the most promising defensive prospects in European football, though Twente are under no immediate pressure to sell their prize asset given his desire to stay.

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When asked about Twente's prospects for the season, Nijstad remained characteristically cautious and focused on the collective effort. "I think it is still too early to say that we are title candidates. We shouldn't worry about that. We have to concentrate on our own performance," he remarked.