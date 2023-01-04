Italian football agent Fulvio Marrucco believes Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi could be a great replacement for Piotr Zielinski at Napoli.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ounahi has become a transfer target for a number of Europe’s top teams among them Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Marseille and Leicester City after his starring role for Morocco at the World Cup, but Marrucco thinks he could be the perfect fit at Napoli.

The agent, who represents a number of Italian coaches like Lazio’s Maurizio Sarri and Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola, feels with the future of Zielinski uncertain, the Moroccan has enough quality to replace him.

Angers president Said Chabane, whose club Ounahi plays four, recently confirmed that he has received offers from Italy, Spain, England as well as France and while he wishes to find an agreement this month, he wants the player to stay until the end of the season.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Ounahi? He is an excellent footballer, not easy to take for the competition,” Marrucco told Tuttonapoli.

“But Napoli have now understood and convinced everyone that no one is non-transferable or fundamental. Ounahi in place of [Piotr] Zielinski next year could be the right change if the Pole were to leave”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ounahi was one of Morocco’s outstanding performers in their run to a historic World Cup semi-final with his displays lauded by a number of observers, among them former Spain coach Luis Enrique and AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho.

He formed part of a dynamic midfield three alongside Sofyan Amrabat and Selim Amallah, playing in an advanced position, with his tenacity, vision and link-up play helping Morocco break down their opponents.

Leicester were reported to have tabled a £27 million bid at the weekend although Angers are yet to confirm or deny the rumours.

WHAT’S NEXT? While a bidding war for the in-demand midfielder is set to ensue, Ounahi will be focused on his club duties with Angers set to face Strasbourg in their next Ligue 1 match on Friday.