Barcelona star Oshoala & Ellis named on Fifa technical advisory group
Nigeria international and Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala and South Africa women national team coach Desiree Ellis have been named in the Fifa technical advisory group.
The duo joins the likes of Kelly Smith, Mark Parsons, Jorge Vilda, Pia Sundhage and Ricardo Rambo in the forum created by the football governing body, hoping to address the progression of the women's game.
The Fifa technical advisory group - that boasts active players, coaches, retired players, referees, administrators as well as sports scientists from across all six confederations – will be headed by two-time Women’s World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis.
“Competitive balance, increased opportunities for underserved nations, a Fifa Women’s Club World Cup, increased visibility and participation, Fifa international windows, prize money and the possibility of staging a biennial Fifa Women’s World Cup are some of the topics included in the discussions held by the Fifa Technical Advisory Group (TAG) led by Jill Ellis,” a statement from Fifa website read.
“As part of a wider comprehensive consultation process, Fifa is also meeting with other women’s football stakeholders including the member associations, confederations, clubs, leagues and teams.
“The TAG, which comprises players, coaches, referees, administrators, sports scientists and executives, features representation from each of the six continental confederations, held its second meeting on Friday, 15 October.”
Oshoala is the reigning African Women’s Player of the Year while Ellis represented South Africa between 1993–2002 before she was appointed as her country’s head coach in 2016 following the departure of Vera Pauw.
List of women’s TAG participants
Deyna Castellanos (VEN) - Current player
Desiree Ellis (RSA) - National team coach
Laura Georges (FRA) – Administrator / former player
Emma Hayes (ENG) - Club coach
Lindsey Horan (USA) - Current player
Karina LeBlanc (CAN) - Former player
Kristine Lilly (USA) - Former player
Alex Morgan (USA) - Current player
Doreen Nabwire (KEN) – Administrator
Asisat Oshoala (NGA) - Current player
Mark Parsons (ENG) - Club coach
Ricardo Rambo (BRA) - National team coach
Wendie Renard (FRA) - Current player
Ali Riley (NZL) - Current player
Lotta Schelin (SWE) - Former player
Dawn Scott (ENG) - Sports scientist
Kelly Smith (ENG) - Former player
Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb (GER) – Referee
Pia Sundhage (SWE) - National team coach
Jorge Vilda (ESP) - National team coach
Sun Wen (CHN) - Former player